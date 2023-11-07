'Felony Lane Gang,' deputy warns the worst isn't behind us

For years, members of the 'Felony Lane Gang' have been traveling to the Triad to steal our money.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The 'Felony Lane Gang' has been coming to the Triad for years, some traveling all the way from Florida to steal your money.

Tuesday Alamance County deputies charged four men who are apart of the gang.

Here's how it works; thieves go to places like Cedar Rock Park in Alamance County and break into cars while people are out on the trials.

When cars are locked, deputies say criminals have busted windows to grab a purse or wallet.

Then the criminals use stolen credit cards to go buy gift cards at nearby stores.

Albert Reynolds often enjoys a picnic at the park with his family. Since their car is close to their lunch spot, he says they mostly keep and eye out for others.

"We just stay more or less where we eat at because we don't hike anymore and so if somebody did come up, we would see them and maybe they would go on because we're sitting here and maybe that would deter theft," said Reynolds.

The thieves commit the same crimes in Guilford County too.

Sgt. R.D. Seals says the most recent robbery happened Tuesday morning.

Seal says until these criminals are given lengthy prison time, the robberies will continue.

"Continuing to lobby for the DA's office to prosecute these people, take these cases seriously, don't realize that it's just a simple property crime. Well, it's not just one victim, these persons did this in Alamance County, these persons did this in Randolph County, these persons got a history of doing it and if we can prove that to the court, please take it seriously," Seals explained.