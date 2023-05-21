' As a woman I'm concerned' | Some car break-ins across Alamance County connected to elaborate organized crime ring

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said it's seen an increase in criminal activity from the "Felony Lane Gang."

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Smash and grab is what the group known by law enforcement as the felony lane gang is doing.

Criminals break into vehicles at parks, then use stolen credit cards to quickly buy gift cards at nearby stores.



Deputies said they come in waves.



This time thieves are staking out at parks in secluded areas where there's not a lot of foot traffic.



They've already hit Cedar Rock and Shadowford parks in Alamance County.



Savannah Jones has a routine. One that involves finding a good tune before her weekly run at Shadowford Park, but there's one habit she's reconsidering.

“I do typically leave personal items in my car,” Jones said.



After she was informed that the Alamance County Sheriff's Office is warning folks about vehicle thefts at her go-to park for trails, she's a bit concerned.

“Probably not a good habit. It brings to mind finding some better solutions to make sure my valuables are put away,” Jones said.



Savannah has the right idea because Lieutenant Brad Hall with the Alamance County sheriff’s office said the thieves won’t stop to get their hands on any valuables in site.

“I mean they're actually busting windows because they understand the reward far outweighs the risk,” Hall said.

"Being a woman alone it's concerning. If I come back to my car in the middle of it being broken into what does that mean for me," Jones said. "I’m glad the sheriff is looking into it."



Hall said the gang is not local to the area and is known to travel from state to state in rental cars with fake tags looking for vehicles at parks with valuables inside to steal.

Camren Kersey goes to Cedar Rock Park to play disc golf often.

“It's messed up that people are taking other people's stuff,” Kersey said.



While folks enjoy their time outdoors thieves are on their way to the nearest grocery store to cash in on thousands of dollars in gift cards and money orders with your credit cards.



Deputies have posted photos of one man on their Facebook page who did exactly that at a Burlington Walmart.



Also, be on the lookout for this man and vehicle. Graham Police said they broke into a car at South Graham Park and also went to a Walmart to commit credit card fraud.



To be clear Graham PD does not believe this particular incident is connected to the gang.



Either way, stay alert, keep your valuables with you or out of site and

lock your doors.

