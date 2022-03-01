Female inmate dies inside Surry County detention center

Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, was found dead this past Sunday inside the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A female inmate died inside the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center this past Sunday after having a medical emergency, according to investigators.

Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, was found dead. Investigators said detention staff immediately started emergency care once finding Hicks.

Detectives said once Surry County Emergency Medical Services were told Hicks died by detention staff, they arrived a short while later to help.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said Hicks died at the scene.

