Burlington man sentenced to 20 years for Fentanyl distribution and other charges, attorney says

52-year-old Raymond Ronald Jennings was sentenced to 20-plus years for crimes related to distributing fentanyl and having a gun as a convicted felon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about a Guilford County woman sharing a warning to parents as drugs keep popping up in schools

A former resident of Alamance County was sentenced to 20-plus years in federal prison for fentanyl and firearm-related charges, according to the United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina.

In addition to prison time, 52-year-old Raymond Ronald Jennings of Burlington was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay a special assessment of $400.00, according to the Honorable Thomas D. Schroeder, Chief United States District Judge in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

According to a complaint filed in the case, law enforcement recovered 27.72 grams of fentanyl and a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol from the home of Jennings, who was a convicted felon at the time.

The grand jury charged him with the following:

possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl

maintaining drug-involved premises

possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

A federal jury convicted Jennings after a three-day trial.

“Fentanyl continues to devastate communities in the Middle District of North Carolina, and across the country,” said United States Attorney Hairston. “Cases like this show our commitment to combatting the crisis in the court of law.”

The investigation was undertaken by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) and the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tanner Kroeger and Nicole DuPré.

