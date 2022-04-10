Multiple bags of Fentanyl pills discovered in Davidson Co. home

Detectives discovered multiple bags of counterfeit pills, three guns, and a small amount of marijuana inside his home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County detectives successfully completed a multi month investigation into the sales and distribution of the highly addictive and deadly drug, Fentanyl, on Wednesday.

This investigation revealed that Tony Benard Smith, 44, was distributing the drug from his home disguised as counterfeit Oxycodone pills.

During the search of the residence detectives located multiple bags of approximately 3,200 counterfeit Oxycodone pills.

During the preliminary testing, these pills showed to have a Fentanyl base.

Detectives also found three guns and a small amount of marijuana.

Smith was arrested and charged with:

Level 3 trafficking opium/heroin more than 28 grams

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of drug paraphernalia

maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance