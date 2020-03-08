Fifth arrest made in Winston-Salem homicide

Winston-Salem police say Alexander Munoz Vigil was identified as a fifth suspect in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have charged a fifth suspect with murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man, according to investigators.

Police said the shooting happened on March 21. Investigators said they found 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez, unresponsive in a parking lot on University Parkway. Rodriquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigation, police have identified Alexander Munoz Vigil, 22, as an additional suspect in the matter.

According to Winston-Salem police, a warrant for Vigil’s arrest was issued on July 6 charging him with murder.

Investigators said Vigil was arrested Monday morning in Rural Hall.

Police said he is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center without bond.

Investigators also charged Omar Sanchez, 24, Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28, Jose Francisco Sorto, 19, and an 18-year-old with murder in the case. Police are not identifying the 18-year-old in the case because he was 17 at the time of the offense.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

