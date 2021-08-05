x
Crime

Fight over power saw leads to stabbing in Alamance County, deputies say

Tadd Matthew Wilson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a fight over a power saw led to a stabbing.

The Alamance County Sheriffs Office arrested Tadd Matthew Wilson, 35, for the July 28 incident.

Deputies who were called to the Pinelake Mobile Home Park found out that Watson had gotten into a fight with the victim over a power saw. Watson admitted to using a “hawkbill” knife on the victim but claimed it was in self-defense, officials said. He also admitted to grabbing and pushing another person who was at the house.

Deputies searched the house and found several guns and drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

Watson is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He is also charged with three felonies including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of cocaine.

Watson is in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $95,000 bond.

