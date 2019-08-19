ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Deputies say two men got into a fight over a tablet, and one of the men cut the other with a box cutter.

It happened last night in Graham. Deputies say Damarius Wheeler and Carlos Wheeler got into a fight after arguing over a tablet. Damarius Wheeler threw a box cutter at Carlos Wheeler, which he later used to cut Damarius several times.

Deputies say Carlos Wheeler left the scene in a red Dodge Neon with Kiara Love. Deputies later found the car with Love inside. Love admitted that she dropped Carlos Wheeler off at a gas station. He was later found at a Dollar General Store on Highway 54.

Love and Carlos Wheeler were both arrested. Carlos Wheeler is charged with Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Love is charged with resist, delay, and obstruction.

Deputies say Damarius Wheeler was taken to the hospital where he received stitches, and is expected to be okay. Deputies say he has active warrants for an assault on Carlos Wheeler.

