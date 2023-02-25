2 injured after a fight, shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said three people were involved in a physical altercation in a parking lot on Waughtown Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police responded to a report of a shooting at 901 Waughtown Street Saturday, around 11:30 pm.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old man lying on the ground in the parking lot of the Fairway One Stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said he suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Investigators said 49-year-old Keewannie Lamont Blackburn and the 19-year-old were involved in a physical altercation in a parking lot on Waughtown Street.

Police said during the altercation, another male suspect, that was with the 19-year-old in the parking lot, hit Blackburn.

Investigators said Blackburn then retrieved a handgun and walked toward the 19-year-old.

The teen attempted to run away from Blackburn, but police said Blackburn fires several rounds.

The 19-year-old was struck one time in the upper arm before running across the street to the parking lot of the Fairway One Stop. EMS took him to a local hospital for his gunshot wound and his injury is considered non-life threatening.

Officers located four handgun casings in the parking lot.

Officers located Blackburn walking away from the location of the incident.

Winston-Salem police said Blackburn was detained by patrol officers and then transported by Forsyth County EMS to a local hospital for injuries to his head and face that were the result of being in a physical altercation.

Blackburn’s injuries are also considered non-life threatening at this time.

Blackburn is facing charges including, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Discharging Firearm in City Limits, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Police said Blackburn is still being evaluated at a local hospital for his injuries, therefore his warrant for arrest for the above charges has not been served. Blackburn will be served at the time of his medical release which is pending.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.