Fight, shots fired on football field lead to police chase and citizen's car hit: Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reports of a large fight and shots fired at a football field in Winston-Salem led to a police chase and the suspect crashing into an officer's and bystander's car, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The suspect is still on the run.

Officers were first called and responded Saturday around 5 p.m. to reports of a fight in progress at a football field located on Waterworks Road, a press release stated.

"Citizens advised that there was a large fight and a weapon had been discharged," the WSDP wrote in its release.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect's vehicle involved in the reported shooting. When police tried to stop the car at Waterworks Road and New Walkertown Road, the driver reversed and intentionally hit a patrol vehicle. The suspect then sped off, according to the press release.

Police began to pursue the suspect, travelling east on New Walkertown Road to Carver School Road.

The suspect then jumped and ran from their vehicle, as it hit a random person's car on Carver School Road, according to the release.

"A search of the vehicle yielded two firearms. There were no injuries reported during this investigation," WSDP said.

The suspect is still on the loose, and the investigation remains active.