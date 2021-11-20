One person hurt after fight breaks out, shots fired in parking lot

Winston-Salem Police said they got a call about a shooting and arrived to find people fighting in a parking lot on Waughtown Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is recovering after being shot in both legs while walking in a parking lot in Winston-Salem.

Police said they got a call about a shooting on 67 Waughtown Street around 1:45 Saturday morning.

When they got to the scene, police said they found several people fighting in the parking lot. Police said the crowd dispersed and they found several shell casings in the parking lot of the entertainment complex next door.

Three empty cars had been hit with bullets, according to police.

A short time later, police said a victim, who had been shot in both legs, arrived at a local hospital. Police don't believe that person was the target of the shooting. The victim's injuries are not life threatening.

Police said no other victims were located. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.