Kitten set on fire inside Greensboro motel

A fire that was started at the Motel 6 on Landmark Dr. killed a kitten.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fire officials said someone set fire to a kitten at a Greensboro motel on Saturday.

Greensboro Fire Department responded to a call from Motel 6, citing disorderly conduct at their Landmark Dr. location around 11 p.m.

GFD was already at the motel after receiving a call about a structure fire earlier that night.

Once at the scene, GFD spotted a room in the motel on fire and put it out.

They found a kitten and other belongings in the room that had also been set on fire. The kitten died from injuries sustained in fire.