Kitten set on fire inside Greensboro motel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fire officials said someone set fire to a kitten at a Greensboro motel on Saturday.
Greensboro Fire Department responded to a call from Motel 6, citing disorderly conduct at their Landmark Dr. location around 11 p.m.
GFD was already at the motel after receiving a call about a structure fire earlier that night.
Once at the scene, GFD spotted a room in the motel on fire and put it out.
They found a kitten and other belongings in the room that had also been set on fire. The kitten died from injuries sustained in fire.
The investigation is ongoing.