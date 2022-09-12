x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Kitten set on fire inside Greensboro motel

A fire that was started at the Motel 6 on Landmark Dr. killed a kitten.
Credit: Motel 6

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fire officials said someone set fire to a kitten at a Greensboro motel on Saturday.

Greensboro Fire Department responded to a call from Motel 6, citing disorderly conduct at their Landmark Dr. location around 11 p.m.

GFD was already at the motel after receiving a call about a structure fire earlier that night.

Once at the scene, GFD spotted a room in the motel on fire and put it out.

They found a kitten and other belongings in the room that had also been set on fire. The kitten died from injuries sustained in fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

    

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Touchless body scanners at all GCS high school football games four weeks into the season

Before You Leave, Check This Out