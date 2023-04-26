A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges for allegedly attacking firefighters with a knife Tuesday night. The teen's also accused of assaulting responding police.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 13-year-old is facing charges for allegedly attacking two Gastonia firefighters Tuesday night, police said.

The Gastonia Police Department responded to the reported assault of a firefighter around 9 p.m. on Pikes Peak Drive. Gastonia fire officials said one of their firefighters was attacked by a teen who was armed with a knife. The teen then allegedly assaulted a second firefighter.

When officers arrived, they saw firefighters were holding the teen, who then assaulted officers who attempted to take her into custody. The 13-year-old was charged with assault and aggravated assault. She is being held at a juvenile detention facility in Concord.

No further information was released and the suspect has not been identified due to her age.

