Fireworks set off at Mount Airy City Schools campus, school officials looking for responsible parties

"We do not support or condone the misuse of facilities or vandalism," wrote the school.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools are looking for the individuals responsible for setting fireworks on campus.

The school posted a picture of several individuals on the school tennis court lighting fireworks on its Facebook page.

"We welcome the community to use our facilities to stay healthy, create memories with family, and support our students and staff. We do not support or condone the misuse of facilities or vandalism," wrote the school.

They went on to say the tennis court was not built for setting off fireworks.

Anyone with information on the responsible parties is encouraged to contact Mount Airy City Schools at 336-786-8355.

