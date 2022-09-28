Winston-Salem man charged with first-degree arson after two deadly house fires

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is behind bars after two people were found dead in two separate house fires in Winston-Salem, according to a news release.
Sunday, the body of 58-year-old Jessie Lee Scott was found at a home on East 22nd Street after a fire. Then on June 22, police found 81-year-old Barbara Harmon dead in a home on Renigar Street after a fire.
Police charged Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, with first-degree arson in connection with these fires.
Marshall was arrested at the Public Safety Center Tuesday and he did not run or resist arrest, nor did he possess any weapons. A single cigarette lighter was the only thing police took from him.
Marshall bond is set at 1,000,000.
