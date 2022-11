Police said the suspect implied a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about the rise in crime in southeast Greensboro.

Greensboro police responded to a robbery at First National Bank on Randleman Road Monday morning.

The bank was robbed around 11:41 a.m. when one suspect implied a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.