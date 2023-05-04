Police looking for man who robbed a First National Bank

KING, N.C. — Police say the Frist National Bank in King North Carolina was robbed Tuesday.
The incident happened at 9:30 am on 647 S. Main Street. Police believe the suspect is a male who was last seen wearing a black medical mask, blue toboggan, dark green jacket with yellow collar, red/white/blue striped shirt, blue jeans with holes in the front, and black/white tennis shoes.
They said he was last seen leaving the bank on foot towards the Verizon store on South Main and then he got into a car.
First National Bank robbed in King, NC
If you have any information about the robbery or see him call the police department at (336) 983-0886.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.