Police looking for man who robbed a First National Bank

KING, N.C. — Police say the Frist National Bank in King North Carolina was robbed Tuesday.

The incident happened at 9:30 am on 647 S. Main Street. Police believe the suspect is a male who was last seen wearing a black medical mask, blue toboggan, dark green jacket with yellow collar, red/white/blue striped shirt, blue jeans with holes in the front, and black/white tennis shoes.

They said he was last seen leaving the bank on foot towards the Verizon store on South Main and then he got into a car.

If you have any information about the robbery or see him call the police department at (336) 983-0886.

