Armed robbery at a pawn shop on W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said the First National Pawn was robbed on W. Gate City Blvd. Police said the suspect(s) sped off in a gold Toyota Corolla.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a pawn shop was robbed in Greensboro Friday night.

Officers said they got a call from the First National Pawn located at 3710 West Gate City Boulevard just after 6 p.m. about a robbery.

Greensboro police said the suspect(s) were armed with a weapon and took an unknown amount of items from the business, and were last seen leaving in a gold Corolla.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

