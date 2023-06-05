Five arrested in multiple shootings and carjackings in Greensboro

Two 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old were charged for their involvement in the shootings and carjackings in Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested three people, including a 15-year-old, for multiple shootings and carjackings.

Officers responded to a shooting into a home on Huntley Court Sunday. The call came in around 12:45 a.m.

They found several bullet holes in the front of the house.

One adult and three children were inside the home during the shooting and were not hurt.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at a home on Flag Street, just a few streets away from Huntley Court, where they noticed bullet holes in a car and the front of the home.

One adult and child were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

Greensboro Police Violent Crime Reduction Teams (VCRT) responded to these incidents and began a thorough investigation.

They discovered a carjacking at 3:55 a.m. on South Raleigh Street was related to the shootings.

Officers began searching for the stolen car from this incident, believed to be the suspect car from the second Huntley Court and Flag Street shootings.

A few hours later, the car was located in Ray Warren Homes. When officers approached the car, five people ran out.

VCRT successfully arrested all five and found two guns.

Fontay Latiyf Shaw, 18, and Amiri Lashawn Wilson, 18, were both charged with:

Shooting in an Occupied Dwelling

Discharging within City Limits

Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resist, Delay, or Obstruct a Law Enforcement Officer,

contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Shaw and Wilson received a $100,000 bond.

Officers delivered a juvenile petition for a 15-year-old juvenile that was also charged for their involvement.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.