Three Lake County correctional officers are charged and were fired after a YouTube video posted by an inmate showed them beating another inmate at the Lake Correctional Institute, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

The correctional officers in the video would also be fired immediately, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

The video shows correctional officers taking turns punching an inmate.

The Florida Department of Corrections said Capt. Milton Gass was charged with two counts of perjury by false declaration and three counts of solicitation to commit the felony crime of perjury by false declaration.

Correctional Officer Hunter Lingo was charged with one count of principle to malicious battery.

Correctional Officer Joshua Petersilge was charged with one count of principle to malicious battery.

The correctional officers were taken to the Lake County Jai.

Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections, Mark Inch, sent this statement:

"We took immediate action to terminate the employees arrested today following the criminal charges brought against them. The Florida Department of Corrections will not tolerate inmate abuse at any level. These swift disciplinary actions are a testament to our commitment to ensuring officers are held accountable when they abuse the trust of the public and those they are charged with supervising. We will continue to work cooperatively with the Inspector General as they continue to investigate all of those found to be involved in this incident. This investigation is not over. Anyone found to have acted outside their authorities or the standards of our Department will be held accountable.”

The inmate that the video showed being beaten by officers was transferred to a different prison, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Warning: The video in this story contains strong language.

