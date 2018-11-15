PASCO COUNTY, Fla.— Pasco County deputies are making sure people know the law about hitting the brakes for stopped school buses.

After getting calls from concerned families that drivers were zooming by stopped school buses on U.S. 19, deputies launched an initiative to put a stop to the bad behavior.

Body camera video released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Justin Smith and Deputy Ashlyn Reese making multiple traffic stops Wednesday morning while vehicles continued whizzing past a stopped school bus as children were getting off.

"You get the truck. I'll get the red and black car," Smith is heard saying.

They issued several citations on Wednesday and will be back out on Thursday to continue ticketing drivers who break the law.

