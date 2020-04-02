SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Florida man has been killed in a sledding accident at a North Carolina ski resort.

The Charlotte Observer reports that John Joseph Nevins IV, of Titusville, Florida, died Friday at Sugar Mountain Resort. Sugar Mountain Police Chief David Henson said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Kimberley Jochl, the resort's marketing director, said the incident happened about an hour after the ski slopes closed Friday night.

She said sledding is prohibited on the resort's slopes. Jochl said Nevins went down Sugar Mountain's Big Birch and Lower Flying Mile slopes at high speed while riding a plastic disk.

He was found unconscious next to a snowmaking machine.

OTHER STORIES

That 'tongue thing' Shakira did actually has a name and is a cultural expression

Man gives away sold-out Kobe shoes to deserving teen

¿Cómo estás?: Guilford County Schools students on path to bilingualism thanks to Spanish immersion program

10-year-old Asheboro boy waiting on new heart wants cards sent to hospital in Indiana

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE