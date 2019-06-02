PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man was arrested for driving under the influence after law enforcement says he was slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on Seminole Boulevard in Pinellas Park.

According to an affidavit, firefighters responded to the call. They immediately turned off his vehicle and checked him for medical issues but found none.

Happy Harvest Fields, 47, told a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy he had consumed five ounces of vodka and was drunk, according to an arrest affidavit.

He was slurring and too incapacitated to perform the field sobriety test, the affidavit said.

