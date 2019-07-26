BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida man thought he could avoid being arrested by giving the name of his brother. The plan backfired.

WWSB reports Manatee County deputies spotted Jacob Hisel, 26, walking in the middle of U.S. 41 N. on Saturday. They stopped him because they were concerned for his safety.

When they asked his ID, however, he said he didn't have any and gave his name as Nathan Hisel, 23, the Miami Herald reported.

Nathan Hisel, it turns out, had a warrant for his arrest. So they took Hisel into custody. When they took his fingerprints, deputies learned he was really Jacob Hisel, who was wanted on two warrants for dealing in stolen property and uttering forged instruments.

Deputies added a new charge of providing a false identification to law enforcement.

Nathan Hisel, meanwhile, is still wanted.

