BYRON, Ga. — Officers with the Byron Police Department and Peach County Sheriff's Office arrested a Florida man and woman after the woman hit two police cars with a stolen car.

According to a Facebook post from the Byron Police Department, officers tried to stop a car that they identified as being stolen.

The post says Jonathan Cerquiera, 23, and 24-year-old Adriana Herrick were arrested after Herrick, who was driving, hit two occupied police cars with the stolen car. They say she also tried to hit a police officer as he approached the car.

Herrick and Cerquiera are being held at the Peach County Jail.

Herrick is charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, methamphetamine possession, and theft by receiving.

Cerquiera is facing theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance.

Both Herrick and Cerquiera have warrants from Florida for car theft and fleeing from police, according to the post.

