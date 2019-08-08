BYRON, Ga. — Officers with the Byron Police Department and Peach County Sheriff's Office arrested a Florida man and woman after the woman hit two police cars with a stolen car.
According to a Facebook post from the Byron Police Department, officers tried to stop a car that they identified as being stolen.
The post says Jonathan Cerquiera, 23, and 24-year-old Adriana Herrick were arrested after Herrick, who was driving, hit two occupied police cars with the stolen car. They say she also tried to hit a police officer as he approached the car.
Herrick and Cerquiera are being held at the Peach County Jail.
Herrick is charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, methamphetamine possession, and theft by receiving.
Cerquiera is facing theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance.
Both Herrick and Cerquiera have warrants from Florida for car theft and fleeing from police, according to the post.
