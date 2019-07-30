Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old mother accused of being drunk in her home while leaving two children in a hot car parked in a driveway.

An arrest affidavit says deputies found two children inside the parked car on Monday outside of Andrea Cole’s home. The sheriff’s office said it was about 93 degrees Fahrenheit with a heat index of 102 degrees.

The arrest report said the car was not on and only one window was rolled down.

The younger of the two children was initially unresponsive and the older one was crying.

Deputies found loose medication, opened bottles of liquor and used diapers inside the car, according to the arrest report.

The report states when deputies found Cole, she appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” and “had no idea that she left her children in the car.”

Cole couldn’t answer the question deputies asked, the report states. She’s accused of taking an aggressive stance, closing her fists and threatening to fight the deputies.

The deputies arrested Cole and took her to the Manatee County Jail. Authorities took the two children to Manatee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The report states deputies found used diapers, empty liquor bottles and “no edible food” inside the house.

Cole is charged with child neglect and resisting arrest with violence.

