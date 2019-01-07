ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after being accused of throwing a cup of hot coffee at a woman after getting into an argument with her.

According to law enforcement, Anastasia Lantier,18, walked into a Burger King around 10:20 a.m. Saturday on Seminole Boulevard after Pinellas County deputies say she had an issue at the drive-through.

After arguing with a woman, an arrest affidavit claims she grabbed a coffee cup sitting on the counter and threw it at the woman. The affidavit claims the 250-degree coffee splashed over the woman, burning her face, hands, arms and causing swelling.

Deputies say a fight ensued, leaving both women with scratches. The women were separated before Lantier left with her mom, according to the affidavit.

When deputies arrived at her home, deputies say Lantier admitted to "spontaneously" grabbing the cup but said she didn't know what was inside of it or what she was going to do with it. She later admitted to grabbing the cup with intent to throw it in the general direction of the woman, deputies claim.

She faces an aggravated battery charge and was released on a $10,000 bond.

