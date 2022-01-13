Police looking for suspect in Food Lion parking lot shootout

Police said the suspect shot at someone in the parking lot, and the man fired back in reported self-defense. No one was hurt.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said an argument between two people in a grocery store parking lot led to a shootout between them.

It happened at the Food Lion parking lot on Peters Creek Parkway around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a man approached the victim leaving a store in the shopping plaza, and for unknown reasons, they got into an argument.

Police said the suspect then pulled a gun out and shot at the victim. The victim shot back in reported self-defense, according to a release.

The suspect took off in a black Ford 150-style four-door truck. He had on a multi-design sweatshirt with a clown face on it.

No one was hurt during the shootout.

Police were able to get surveillance video and are still investigating. They said this was not a random act of violence.

No arrests have been made.