x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking for suspect in Food Lion parking lot shootout

Police said the suspect shot at someone in the parking lot, and the man fired back in reported self-defense. No one was hurt.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
Red and blue flashing lights on the police car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said an argument between two people in a grocery store parking lot led to a shootout between them. 

It happened at the Food Lion parking lot on Peters Creek Parkway around 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

Investigators said a man approached the victim leaving a store in the shopping plaza, and for unknown reasons, they got into an argument. 

Police said the suspect then pulled a gun out and shot at the victim. The victim shot back in reported self-defense, according to a release. 

The suspect took off in a black Ford 150-style four-door truck. He had on a multi-design sweatshirt with a clown face on it. 

No one was hurt during the shootout. 

Police were able to get surveillance video and are still investigating. They said this was not a random act of violence. 

No arrests have been made. 

If you have information, call police at 336-773-7700. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Safety Matters | A pledge to protect