$60,000 food truck stolen in High Point

The Cortes family said they were just starting to make a name for themselves when their food truck was stolen.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A family said their food truck was stolen in High Point.

The Tacos La Chula food truck was stolen Thursday, May 19, and now the owners are urging the public to keep an eye out for it.

"Hope is the last thing that dies, and we have a lot of faith that it will show up," Tacos La Chula owners, Carlos Avalos and Candida Cortes, said.

The family makes authentic Mexican cuisine. They said they spent $60,000 on the food truck and it had only been in operation for one year before it was stolen off Old Thomasville Road in High Point.

“They were on their way here, and on their way here they saw a white truck and then the trailer in the back from afar and my mom was like, 'Is that our trailer?' and dad was like, 'No, I don’t think so,' but then they passed by it and it was the trailer,” the couple's daughter, Katia Cortes, said.

Avalos worked for 20 years for someone else when he and his wife decided to start their own business.

The name of the food truck is special in itself. Named after the youngest daughter who the family said told everyone her name was La Chula (pretty) when she was younger.

Until someone spots the truck, the family said all they can do is wait.

“Right now, nothing. Just waiting for, hopefully, a miracle and hopefully, we get some type of information,” Katia said.

They said they aren’t holding grudges and won’t press charges against whoever did this, they just want their truck back so they can continue to work.

If you have any information call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.



