Gun shop break-ins in Yadkinville and Pilot Mountain believed connected, ATF says

The ATF believes break-ins at Foothills Firearms and Ammo and Red Oak Outfitters are connected.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Investigators believe break-ins at two Piedmont Triad gun shops are connected.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the burglaries that happened in Yadkin and Surry counties.

The first break-in happened on October 31 at Foothills Firearms and Ammo in Yadkinville. The ATF said the suspects crashed a car into the front of the business and got away with multiple guns.

The second break-in happened on November 7 at Red Oak Outfitters LLC in Pilot Mountain. The ATF said the suspects once again crashed a car into the business and got away with guns.

Investigators believe both cars used in the break-ins were stolen.

The ATF is working with the Yadkinville Police Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Pilot Mountain Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Police Department on this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about these thefts should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. All tips will remain anonymous.