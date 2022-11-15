x
Crime

Gun shop break-ins in Yadkinville and Pilot Mountain believed connected, ATF says

The ATF believes break-ins at Foothills Firearms and Ammo and Red Oak Outfitters are connected.
Credit: ATF
On Nov. 7, investigators responded to a similar theft at Red Oak Outfitters LLC, located at 108 Lola Lane in Pilot Mountain. During this burglary, suspects also used a vehicle to crash into the business and left with multiple firearms. The vehicle used in the break-in is also believed to be stolen.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Investigators believe break-ins at two Piedmont Triad gun shops are connected. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the burglaries that happened in Yadkin and Surry counties. 

The first break-in happened on October 31 at Foothills Firearms and Ammo in Yadkinville. The ATF said the suspects crashed a car into the front of the business and got away with multiple guns. 

The second break-in happened on November 7 at Red Oak Outfitters LLC in Pilot Mountain. The ATF said the suspects once again crashed a car into the business and got away with guns. 

Investigators believe both cars used in the break-ins were stolen. 

ATF
On Oct. 31, investigators responded to a burglary at Foothills Firearms and Ammo, located at 724 South State Street in Yadkinville. Suspects used a vehicle to crash through the front of the business and left with multiple firearms. The vehicle used in the burglary is believed to be stolen.

The ATF is working with the Yadkinville Police Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Pilot Mountain Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Police Department on this ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information about these thefts should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. All tips will remain anonymous.

