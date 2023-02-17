Man picks up woman at gas station, admits he wanted to kill her 'for the thrill', deputies say

When she walked into the home he locked the door and began attacking her with a knife.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he attacked a woman during a date in Rowan County.

Deputies responded to a call on Wednesday of a woman reporting she had been attacked by a man she met that same day.

The woman said she met Hunter Chase Nance, 24, when he came up to her at a gas station. During the conversation the two exchanged phone numbers.

Later on Nance suggested they meet up again and offered to pick her up and bring her to his place on Peaceful Lane a little outside of China Grove.

She accepted and when she walked into the home Nance locked the door and began attacking her with a knife.

The woman fought Nance and was able to take the knife away from him and escape from the home. She sustained cuts on her hands.

Neighbors alerted deputies after calling about an injured woman walking in the streets.

Deputies located Nance and arrested him for assault with deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

After further investigation, deputies learned Nance's intent was to kill the woman.

During an interview, Nance said that he chose the woman randomly and wanted to kill her for the thrill.

Deputies said he went into detail on plans he had to cut up her body and leave her in the road for people to see. Nance also mentioned a desire to kill others and an interest in cannibalism.

A detective from the case expressed out of his time working in the field this was one of the times he felt uncomfortable as Nance listed the many people he wanted to kill and the plans he has to execute if he gets out of prison.

The detective said he is working with the DA's office to get Nance into a secure mental facility.

Nance was additionally charged with first degree kidnapping. His bond has been set at $600,000.

