Former band director at Graham High facing charges for indecent liberties with teenaged girl

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 24-year-old band director is facing charges after he was accused of indecent liberties with a student in Alamance County.

According to Graham police, Solomon Reynolds is facing charges after officers with the Graham Police Department received a report from a representative with the Alamance-Burlington School System's Human Resource Office concerning an intimate relationship between Reynolds and a student.

Police said the relationship was between him and a 17-year-old teenaged girl.

Investigators said members of Graham Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division immediately started an investigation and found Reynolds and the teen were in an intimate relationship that started spring this year.

According to police, the girl was a student at Graham High School last spring.

Police said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Reynolds this past Friday. Later that Friday he was arrested at his home by Greensboro police, according to detectives.

If you have any information call Detective N. Sakin with Graham police at (336) 570-6711.

