ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Peter Kiwitt, 61, faces multiple charges including sex trafficking of a minor, fraud, coercion and possession of child pornography.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Greece, NY Police Department

A criminal complaint, filed in December 2018, claims deputies pulled over a car Kiwitt was driving. Two female passengers were inside: an adult and a minor. Deputies let them go, but followed the car to a motel in Penfield, NY. Officers found Kiwitt inside with the two passengers. Kiwitt claimed the woman was a prostitute but was not involved with her. No one was arrested.

After further investigation, officers discovered cell phone and Facebook conversations between Kiwitt, the adult female, and the minor. Investigators say they discussed illegal prostitution activities and child pornography.

Kiwitt was already on 10 years probation after he was convicted in 2017 of possession of child pornography.

Peter Kiwitt worked as an assistant professor in Elon's School of Communications from January 2006 until May 2010. The University chose not to renew his contract.