Former FBI agent explains how escaped inmate may have traveled hundreds of miles into Mexico without getting caught

Alder Marin-Sotelo, the man accused of killing a Wake County sheriff's deputy escaped a Virginia prison Sunday. He was found four days later in Mexico.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Manipulating a jail door lock, on the move for 2,400 miles, and crossing into another country, all in four days.

The FBI says Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from a Virginia jail driving a car his sister bought in High Point and left for him.

Fromer FBI special agent, Kyle Loven explains one way the inmate could have gotten that far without getting caught.

"When we were looking for fugitives, a lot of times the bus companies, they were taking buses, it's not as stringent as far as like airline travel where you're showing multi layers of identification," recalled Loven.

This desperate flee from incarceration, Loven says is different from your typical manhunt because this was organized.

"Typically, these escapes are done as a matter of opportunity, where the opportunity presents itself in the escape, he takes opportunity and then worries about what will happen afterwards, which is why they're typically caught relatively quickly," Loven explained.

Even though federal, state, and local agencies were looking for Marin-Sotelo, he was able to cross the southern boarder into Mexico.

Loven says it's actually very easy, especially on foot.

"There just is very little scrutiny at the border when you're trying to cross from the US into Mexico. So, I wouldn't be surprised if he just walked into the country," said Loven.

Marine-Sotelo is accused of killing a Wake County sheriff's deputy. This escape won't help matters for him.

"It's something that he will wear on his jacket, so to speak, prison officials will know that he's an escape risk and special attention will be paid to him," said Loven.