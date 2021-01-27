Former Forsyth Co. Detention Officer facing drug charges among two others arrested

Paris Crowell, 39, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance among various charges.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer is facing drug charges.

Paris Crowell, 39, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance among various charges.

That’s after the narcotics team obtained a search warrant for a home on Burton Street in Winston-Salem.

Officers also arrested Christopher Maurice Washington and Amari Lamont Crowell both are facing various drug charges.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Crowell was employed as a Detention Officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office from June 8, 2020 to January 26, 2021.

“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.

Paris Crowell appeared before the Magistrate and was released on a written promise.

Paris Crowell is charged with the following:

Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Child Abuse

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Christopher Maurice Washington is charged with the following:

Felony Trafficking of Cocaine

Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for Use, Keeping, or Selling of a Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon

Misdemeanor Child Abuse

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Amari Lamont Crowell is charged with the following:

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia