Former Forsyth County Sheriff's deputy arrested, facing assault charges

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A former Forsyth County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday on assault charges. The Davie County Sheriff's Office said he attacked a woman the same day.

Davie County deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Whitney Rd. in Mocksville Thursday. The victim said 29-year-old Daniel McPherson attacked her and an arrest warrant was issued.

The Davie County Sheriff said deputies arrested McPherson at a "fish games" location in Mocksville and charged him with assault on a female. He's being held at the Davie County Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.

McPherson was serving at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. The sheriff's office said he'd been with the department since 2018 and was fired when FCSO learned of his arrest.

“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects," Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr said in a statement. "We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency.”