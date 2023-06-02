Forsyth County deputy fired after assault charge, sheriff's office says

A deputy was fired after he was accused of attacking a woman he was in a relationship with, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy has been arrested and charged with assault Friday.

Kenneth Mickens, Jr., 30, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor vandalism of personal property.

The charges came after Mickens was accused of attacking a woman he was in a relationship with, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Mickens was fired Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

He was hired by the FCSO on May 6, 2019 and became a sworn Deputy Sheriff on December 20, 2019.

Mickens appeared before a magistrate and is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency,” said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.