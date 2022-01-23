Former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested, facing assault charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A former employee with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and is facing charges for assault on a female.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Jovan Summers, 32, of Forsyth County was hired by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office back on Dec. 14, 2015 and worked with the agency for seven years.
Investigators said deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home in Forsyth County Sunday morning.
“We have and will always have a zero tolerance for domestic violence. We will continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it affects one of our own,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. “We will always stand firm on our principles and hold ourselves with integrity in all that we do; no matter who or what it affects.”
