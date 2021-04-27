Former Greensboro church day care worker sentenced to 50 years for making child porn

Court documents revealed Saunders admitted to using five children in her care to create sexually explicit images and videos in 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details of child abuse and may not be suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised.

A woman accused of making child pornography while formerly working at a Greensboro church day care was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison.

Alyson Brooke Saunders, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography on Nov. 5, 2020.

Court documents revealed Saunders admitted to using five children in her care to create sexually explicit images and videos in January and February 2019. Documents revealed Saunders engaged in hands-on sexual abuse of some of the children at the time she was employed at the day care facility. Investigators said Saunders then sent the material to a man online who intended to post the pictures to the internet, according to the documents.

The victims' ages ranged from 2 to 3 years old.

Saunders worked at Fellowship Day School for more than five years. All five victims involved attended that school, which is a part of Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro.

“When people in positions of trust and responsibility exploit children, it not only steals the child’s innocence, it can also teach them not to trust anymore, which can cause lifelong trauma,” said Special Agent in Charge Ronnie Martinez of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) North Carolina. “Thanks to the great work done by HSI and its law enforcement partners, this predator will no longer be able to victimize children or spread those disturbing images.”