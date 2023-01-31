Former Greensboro Police Department employee arrested after facing criminal charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) told the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) that criminal charges were filed against one of their non-sworn employees.
Former Crime Analyst Matthew Hammonds has been charged with three counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is in custody of the Guilford County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Hammonds was arrested Monday after the NCSBI ended their investigation.
After learning the details of this investigation and the charges, Chief Thompson fired Hammonds Tuesday.