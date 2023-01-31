x
Crime

Former Greensboro Police Department employee arrested after facing criminal charges

This is the third employee to be charged and fired this month.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) told the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) that criminal charges were filed against one of their non-sworn employees.

Former Crime Analyst Matthew Hammonds has been charged with three counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is in custody of the Guilford County Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

Hammonds was arrested Monday after the NCSBI ended their investigation. 

After learning the details of this investigation and the charges, Chief Thompson fired Hammonds Tuesday. 

