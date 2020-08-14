Former Greensboro police officer charged with domestic assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Greensboro police officer is charged with domestic assault.
On Friday, the Greensboro Police Department was made aware of criminal charges against Zachary McQueen who has since been terminated from his position.
McQueen was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault on a female.
McQueen was also previously charged on August 13, with driving while impaired and cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. McQueen joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2016.