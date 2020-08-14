Former Greensboro police officer charged with domestic assault

Zachary McQueen was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Assault on a Female.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Greensboro police officer is charged with domestic assault.

On Friday, the Greensboro Police Department was made aware of criminal charges against Zachary McQueen who has since been terminated from his position.

