Former Greensboro police officer weighs in on deadly police beating in Memphis

The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise eye-brows and tons of questions.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols.

The videos are disturbing in many ways.

They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality.

We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland watched the videos back with him to learn more.

Ed Cobbler was a Greensboro police officer for 15 years and now works as a private investigator. He said from the very beginning, he felt the level of force was excessive.

"All five of them look like they were larger than he was and then I was amazed at how long he was on the ground before rendering any aid. Before the ambulance could put him on a stretcher and take him away. The whole situation was very unusual from what I've been exposed to in my day," Cobbler expressed.

He has questions about why a traffic stop escalated to this kind of confrontation. Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis says it's something her department is still trying to figure out, but it was clear to her, that charges were needed.

"Because you see what the most egregious part of that night was on that video. It's almost like you usually see officers go from one to five and then at the highest 10. This video starts off at about a 10 which is very confusing," Cobbler said.