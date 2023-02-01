Former Guilford County Deputy arrested and charged with two counts of assault

James John Winiarski was on duty when the assault occurred.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested for two counts of assault that occurred when he was on duty on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigated the former deputy starting in mid-January.

Winiarski was released on a written promise to appear in court on March 1.

