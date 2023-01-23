Former GCS sub teacher accused of child sex crimes appears in court Monday

74-year-old Richard Martin appeared in court Monday. The state laid out new evidence in the case. His defense tried to argue his bond should be reduced.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A now-former Guilford County Schools substitute teacher was denied bond in court Monday. 74-year-old Richard Gene Martin is charged with multiple sex crimes and selling drugs to teens.

In May 2022, Greensboro police charged Martin with the crimes while he subbed at Grimsley High School.

Monday, Martin's attorney Robert O'Hale asked the judge to reduce his bond from $2 million to $100,000. O'Hale said he isn't a flight risk and should receive a lower bond.

The state disagreed and laid out new evidence, claiming Martin hid a camera in a classroom to look up female students' skirts.

The state also said they have a recorded phone conversation between Martin and his family since he's been in jail, where Martin asked them to reach out to witnesses in the case.

"But the fact that this man makes no distinction between where he does it, how he does it, and with whom he does it with, he is soliciting students on our school grounds. He is at his residence, peeping in capturing video of his neighbors. He supplies drugs to minors," said Assistant District Attorney Kelly Thompson.

Martin's attorney also presented more letters to the judge describing his character.

"Guidelines are set by the court system here and Guilford County, and the guidelines for the most serious offense is $50,000 to $1,000,000. Well, here's a guy, 74 years old, and he's been married to the same woman for 53 years. There's been no trial, there's been no conviction. These are allegations," O'Hale said.

The judge denied the bond reduction request. Martin's next court date is still being determined.

