Former Guilford County sub faces more charges for sex crimes against children

73-year-old Richard Gene Martin faces additional sexual assault charges, including indecent liberties with a student.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A now-former Guilford County Schools substitute teacher is facing more sex crime charges. Greensboro police arrested and charged Martin for a sexual assault incident on May 10.

73-year-old Richard Martin appeared in court Monday, where new charges came to light.

Martin was already charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor between the ages of 10 and 12 years old as well as indecent liberties with a student while he was a sub at Grimsley High School.

The new charges are adding to an already extensive list, including indecent liberties with a child, forced sexual offense, attempted statutory rape, and drug possession.

High Point Police also charged Martin with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of second-degree forced sex offense.

"He has been in custody since May 10 of this year. He's held on other bonds totaling over $2 million. He's also scheduled to have a first appearance in High Point today. All of these matters are similar to the matters before you today. The bond there in High Point is $100,000 and it's also similar charges," the madam district attorney said.

A vice narcotics squad originally started investigating Martin after they were informed of a substitute teacher at Grimsley high school giving drugs to students, according to the district attorney.

His bond, as of a few months ago, was at $1 million but has since increased to more than $2 million.