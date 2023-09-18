Laura Steele to spend one year in prison for role in US Capitol attack

Laura Steele is one of six people from the Triad tied to the attack. Her sentence is the harshest one handed out so far.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A former High Point police officer will spend a year in prison for her role in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

A judge sentenced Laura Steele on Friday.

Steele will also face three years of supervised release.

She will be on house arrest for six months after her release.

A jury convicted her on seven counts earlier this year.

Steele is one of six people from the Triad tied to the attack.

Each of them were either convicted or reached a plea deal.

Steele's sentence is the harshest one handed out so far.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.