Laura Steele to spend one year in prison for role in US Capitol attack

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A former High Point police officer will spend a year in prison for her role in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
A judge sentenced Laura Steele on Friday.
Steele will also face three years of supervised release.
She will be on house arrest for six months after her release.
A jury convicted her on seven counts earlier this year.
Steele is one of six people from the Triad tied to the attack.
Each of them were either convicted or reached a plea deal.
Steele's sentence is the harshest one handed out so far.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.