IDAHO -- A former fifth-grade school teacher was sentenced to 1½ years in prison with credit for six months of time served in exchange for pleading guilty to two counts of having child porn.

The Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press reports Saturday that Jeremy R. Campbell must register as a sex offender upon his release.

The 35-year-old teacher was in his first year teaching at Plummer-Worley School District when he was charged.

He has previously taught at Fernan Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene and John Brown Elementary School in Rathdrum.

Campbell was determined to be at a low risk of re-offending and could get out of prison as early as August 2019.

