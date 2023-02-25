Former Page High School teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with minor

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee sent a message to parents concerning the incident Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mark Johnson, a former teacher at a high school in Greensboro, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with children.

In the statement, Naglee said the teacher involved is no longer employed by Guilford County Schools.

Johnson is expected to appear in court on March 27. His bond is set for $1 million.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more details on the incident.

Guilford County Schools released this statement:

Student safety is very important to us, and this kind of behavior will simply not be tolerated at Page High School or in Guilford County Schools. GCS and Page High School have cooperated fully with law enforcement on the investigation throughout this process. We will continue to provide support to the Page campus.

