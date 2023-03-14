Former Page teacher faces new charges of statutory rape, indecent liberties

Mark Johnson Jr. appeared in court in February for child sex crimes. Two weeks later, he's facing new charges in the case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Page High School teacher faces new accusations of sexual misconduct with children.

New charges are being brought against Mark Johnson. Those include two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with children.

New charges posted March 13:

Two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15

Two counts of indecent liberties with children

PREVIOUS CHARGES

Johnson appeared in court in February, where he faced one count of statutory rape with a child under 15, which has a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

He also faces two counts of indecent liberties with a child, both with a maximum sentence of 59 months if convicted.

Johnson is also facing one count of a statutory sexual offense, which has a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole if convicted.

THE INVESTIGATION

During Johnson's court appearance, the District Attorney's office said the investigation into Johnson started on February 17, 2023.

Johnson was a teacher and an assistant women's basketball coach at Page High School.

The mother of one of the students found messages on her daughter's phone between her daughter and Johnson. According to the DA’s office, the messages show that the daughter left her home one night to meet Johnson. The mother made school authorities aware and then law enforcement got involved and started an investigation.

Johnson was put on leave from school. A search warrant was applied and investigators found that Johnson deleted messages off of his phone between him and female students.

Investigators also found pictures and clips of another female student that were deleted from Johnson’s phone as well.

According to the DA’s office, this female student said she did engage in sexual activities with Johnson. The student was able to describe in detail the location and the inside of Johnson‘s car. The DA's office said that according to this female, Johnson told her this wasn’t his first time having sexual activities with a student.

A REPORT FROM 2019

The District Attorney's Office also said in High Point, back in 2019, there was a report of sexually inappropriate conduct while working for the school system. The DA’s office said Johnson resigned from the school system and was then hired back.

Guilford County Schools released this statement in response to the 2019 report:

Guilford County Schools conducts criminal background and reference checks for all newly hired employees. Additionally, the district requires that any suspicion of sexual misconduct is reported to law enforcement. Following a background check, Mark Johnson, Jr. had no charge or conviction related to sexual misconduct prior to February 24, 2023.

During the investigation, evidence showed that Johnson sent text messages to students asking them to delete everything from their phones between him and them.

The district attorney's office was made aware of the situation on Friday. They are in the process of getting more information in this case. The bond is set at $1 million. Johnson has no record except traffic violations. The public defender's office was appointed for this case.

The judge said that Johnson is a threat to the community and is facing life without the possibility of parole if convicted. The judge said that Johnson is a flight risk and that his bond would remain the same. Johnson was ordered to have no contact with any of the victims, children under 18, or anyone from Page High School.

He had family members in the courtroom Monday as well who declined to comment.

His next court date is May 3.

SCHOOL RESPONDS

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee sent a message to parents concerning the incident Saturday.

In the statement, Naglee said the teacher involved is no longer employed by Guilford County Schools.

Johnson began teaching at Page in 2023. He resigned on Feb. 22.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more details on the incident.

Guilford County Schools released this statement: