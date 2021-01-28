x
Former principal of school at a Reidsville church charged with indecent liberties with a student

Horace Branford Aldridge Jr. was charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child among another charge.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A former principal of Community Baptist Church was arrested for taking indecent liberties with a student.

The Reidsville Police Department said Horace Branford Aldridge Jr. was charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of taking indecent liberties with a student.

Credit: Reidsville Police
Horace Branford Aldridge Jr.

Aldridge was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

If you have any information related to the case call Investigator Santana Menard at 336-347-2305, Lieutenant Dennis Haley at 336-347-2341, or Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

