Former principal of school at a Reidsville church charged with indecent liberties with a student

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A former principal of Community Baptist Church was arrested for taking indecent liberties with a student.
The Reidsville Police Department said Horace Branford Aldridge Jr. was charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of taking indecent liberties with a student.
Aldridge was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.
If you have any information related to the case call Investigator Santana Menard at 336-347-2305, Lieutenant Dennis Haley at 336-347-2341, or Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.